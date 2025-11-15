Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 391.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 443.68% to Rs 129.07 croreNet profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 391.82% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 443.68% to Rs 129.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales129.0723.74 444 OPM %32.4035.30 -PBDT33.236.93 380 PBT33.036.63 398 NP24.054.89 392
