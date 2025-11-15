D P Wires standalone net profit declines 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.31% to Rs 129.94 croreNet profit of D P Wires declined 80.07% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 129.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales129.94144.88 -10 OPM %0.104.11 -PBDT2.538.67 -71 PBT1.707.73 -78 NP1.206.02 -80
