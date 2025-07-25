Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 33.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 41.16 croreNet profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 33.58% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 41.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.1634.55 19 OPM %8.5512.62 -PBDT3.824.89 -22 PBT2.283.55 -36 NP1.782.68 -34
