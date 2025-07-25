Garware Synthetics standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 2.60 croreNet profit of Garware Synthetics rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.602.67 -3 OPM %9.621.50 -PBDT0.23-0.01 LP PBT0.12-0.12 LP NP0.120.07 71
