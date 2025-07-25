Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Gold International IPO subscribed 1.16 times

Shanti Gold International IPO subscribed 1.16 times

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.46 crore shares as against 1.26 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Shanti Gold International received bids for 1,46,47,725 shares as against 1,26,67,200 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (25 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2025 and it will close on 29 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 189 and 199 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 18,096,000 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 360.11 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 46.29 crore for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of the proposed Jaipur Facility, Rs 200 crore for funding working capital requirements, Rs 17 crore for repayment and/or prepayment of certain borrowings, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

 

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 53,989,200 equity shares, aggregating to 99.98% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 74.89%.

Shanti Gold International, founded in 2003, is a Mumbai-based company that makes high-quality 22 kt CZ gold jewelryincluding bangles, rings, necklaces, and full sets. All pieces are BIS-hallmarked, and many feature intricate designs created using CAD technology.

Also Read

Swiggy

Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 3 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 3: Root-Pope put up 100 runs stand

SpiceJet

SpiceJet to lease five Boeing 737 planes, joining fleet in October

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Highlights: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA

ED attaches ₹106.36 cr assets of ex-UCO Bank CMD in bank fraud case

The company works with big names like Joyalukkas and Lalithaa Jewellery and serves customers in 15 Indian states and 4 countries abroad. Most of its revenue comes from South India (over 72% in FY25).

Its Mumbai factory has a production capacity of 2,700 kg per year. To meet rising demand, its building a new facility in Jaipur that will add another 1,200 kg capacity and introduce machine-made gold jewelry. Shanti Gold plans to grow its reach in North India and expand further into global markets like the USA and UAE.

Ahead of the IPO, Shanti Gold International on Thursday, 24 July 2025, raised Rs 108.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 54.28 lakh shares at Rs 199 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.84 crore and sales of Rs 1,106.41 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR weakens further amid strong dollar and negative cues from local equities

INR weakens further amid strong dollar and negative cues from local equities

India-UK FTA expected to boost Indian manufacturing, services, says RBI governor

India-UK FTA expected to boost Indian manufacturing, services, says RBI governor

Benchmarks tumble for second day; Nifty slips below 24,850 as bears tighten grip

Benchmarks tumble for second day; Nifty slips below 24,850 as bears tighten grip

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.61%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.61%

Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

Board of HFCL approves shifting of registered office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon