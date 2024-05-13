Ethos consolidated net profit rises 58.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 252.52 croreNet profit of Ethos rose 58.36% to Rs 21.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 252.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 207.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.13% to Rs 83.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 998.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
