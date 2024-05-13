Sales decline 26.76% to Rs 619.80 croreNet profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 30.09% to Rs 55.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 619.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 846.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.80% to Rs 128.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 2693.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2798.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
