Business Standard
Avadh Sugar &amp; Energy standalone net profit declines 30.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 26.76% to Rs 619.80 crore
Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 30.09% to Rs 55.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 619.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 846.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.80% to Rs 128.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 2693.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2798.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales619.80846.21 -27 2693.512798.01 -4 OPM %19.5516.51 -12.259.11 - PBDT99.51123.88 -20 251.95194.72 29 PBT84.47110.63 -24 196.66143.60 37 NP55.2979.09 -30 128.11100.24 28
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

