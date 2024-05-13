Business Standard
SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 204.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 67.82% to Rs 509.68 crore
Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 204.90% to Rs 66.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.82% to Rs 509.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.00% to Rs 187.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 1638.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales509.68303.71 68 1638.501211.57 35 OPM %27.2320.62 -25.9222.28 - PBDT93.0237.09 151 276.60184.65 50 PBT85.3530.68 178 244.49161.96 51 NP66.0121.65 205 187.28120.05 56
First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

