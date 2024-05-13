SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 204.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.82% to Rs 509.68 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities rose 204.90% to Rs 66.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.82% to Rs 509.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.00% to Rs 187.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 1638.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
