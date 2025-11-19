Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Euro is holding just above 1.1600 mark against the US dollar as markets eyed the Russia-Ukraine war and a deep slide in regional equities weighed on the single currency. France's CAC closed 1.86% down, and Germany's DAX finished with a loss of 1.76%. All other indices ended sharply lower as well. EUR/USD pair is quoting around 1.1606, almost unchanged on the day and holding near one-week low. Overall mood in risky assets is cautious amid elevated valuations of Artificial Intelligence-related stocks and that is keeping the US dollar index supported. On NSE, the EUR/INR futures are quoting at 102.61, down 0.12% on the day after falling under 102.50 mark earlier in the session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

KEC International slides after PGCIL bars firm from new tenders

KEC International slides after PGCIL bars firm from new tenders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon