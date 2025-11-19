Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

UGRO Capital approves NCD issuance up to Rs 200 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
UGRO Capital has approved the issuance of up to 1 lakh isted, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (INR), each having face value of Rs 10,000/- aggregating up to Rs 100 crore (Base Issue Size) with an option to retain oversubscription up to 1 lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 10,000/- each, aggregating up to Rs 100 crore (Green Shoe Option) in dematerialised form, on a private placement basis. The tentative date of allotment is 27 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto share advance

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

KEC International slides after PGCIL bars firm from new tenders

KEC International slides after PGCIL bars firm from new tenders

RateGain unveils refresh brand logo

RateGain unveils refresh brand logo

TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon