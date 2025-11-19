Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Ice Make Refrigeration rose 4.23% to Rs 719 after the company announced the appointment of M. Srinivas Reddy as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective 14 November 2025.

M. Srinivas Reddy, an engineering graduate with an MBA and over three decades of industry experience, brings a strong track record in leadership, strategic execution, and business expansion. He has completed the Senior Executive Programme at London Business School and served on the CII Maharashtra State Council for 202425.

Before joining Ice Make, he was Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy & Business Development at Blue Star. At Ice Make, he will focus on driving growth, strengthening customer value, and leading the companys next phase of strategic expansion.

 

Ice Make Refrigeration provides customized cooling solutions across a wide range of industries.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 57.9% to Rs 2.03 crore on a 42.7% rise in net sales to Rs 147.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

