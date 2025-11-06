Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EUR/USD recovers from 3-month low; Euro zone retail sales disappoint

EUR/USD recovers from 3-month low; Euro zone retail sales disappoint

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

EUR/USD is seen recovering from a three month low on Thursday in line with a pullback in dollar overseas. Improving risk sentiment and prolonged US government shutdown is seen dragging the dollar index under 100 mark. The DXY however hold around a five-month high alongside elevated US benchmark treasury yields. EURUSD is currently seen trading at $1.1535, up 0.20% on the day. Meanwhile, data from Euro zone docket showed retail sales declined for the second straight month in September. Retail sales logged a decline of 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in September, the same as in August. Year-on-year, retail sales growth moderated to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent in August. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are staying flat at 102.29.

 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

