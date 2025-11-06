TCI Express board approved acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

At meeting held on 06 November 2025The Board of Directors of TCI Express in its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has accorded approval for the acquisition of 100% of the equity shares of TCI Global (Singapore). The proposed acquisition is being undertaken considering the operational synergies, business complementarities, and potential for long-term value creation for the Company and its stakeholders.
