Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCI Express board approved acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

TCI Express board approved acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 November 2025

The Board of Directors of TCI Express in its meeting held on 06 November 2025 has accorded approval for the acquisition of 100% of the equity shares of TCI Global (Singapore). The proposed acquisition is being undertaken considering the operational synergies, business complementarities, and potential for long-term value creation for the Company and its stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

