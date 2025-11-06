Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.54% at 1493.6 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 5.77%, Tips Music Ltd dropped 3.32% and Nazara Technologies Ltd slipped 2.87%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 4.19% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.07% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.34% to close at 25509.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.18% to close at 83311.01 today.

GPT Infra Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Nifty ends below 25,550 mark; media shares tumble

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

