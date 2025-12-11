Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Euro is holding near 1.1700 mark against the US dollar after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to cut interest rates by another quarter point, following the rate cuts seen in September and October. The Fed said it decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 to 3.75 percent. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1687, up marginally on the day and hitting seven-week high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that tariffs are causing most of the inflation overshoot but will likely create a one-time increase to prices. EUR/USD has been steadily rising in last few days amid mostly supportive economic cues. The regions Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially compared to a tepid growth of 0.1 percent in second quarter. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 105.73, up 0.70% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon