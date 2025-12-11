AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

These sessions will explore - AI for governance and public service delivery, AI-driven transformation across urban and rural development, AI for smart agriculture and rural prosperity, Generative AI and future innovations, AI for healthcare and public well-being, AI for fintech and digital inclusion and Multilingual AI and the role of BHASHINI in enabling language accessibility
Anchored in the theme AI for Good Governance: Empowering Indias Digital Future, the programme features high-impact keynote sessions led by national and global experts from MeitY, Bhashini, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Research, NVIDIA, Oracle, and AWS. By convening government leaders, industry innovators, and academic experts on a common platform, the Gandhinagar Regional Pre-Summit aims to strengthen Indias AI ecosystem with frameworks that are scalable, trustworthy, interoperable, and grounded in public interest. Insights emerging from this conference will directly inform the agenda and outcomes of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing Indias growing leadership in shaping a safe, trusted, and globally relevant AI future.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content