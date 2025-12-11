Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

Strengthening Indias commitment to scaling responsible, inclusive, and innovation-led AI ecosystems across states, the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat and Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar is convening a Regional Pre-Summit Event on 11 December 2025 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The regional summit will bring together senior policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, and industry practitioners to deliberate on AI-driven economic, digital and social transformation.

These sessions will explore - AI for governance and public service delivery, AI-driven transformation across urban and rural development, AI for smart agriculture and rural prosperity, Generative AI and future innovations, AI for healthcare and public well-being, AI for fintech and digital inclusion and Multilingual AI and the role of BHASHINI in enabling language accessibility

 

Anchored in the theme AI for Good Governance: Empowering Indias Digital Future, the programme features high-impact keynote sessions led by national and global experts from MeitY, Bhashini, Google Cloud, Microsoft, IBM Research, NVIDIA, Oracle, and AWS. By convening government leaders, industry innovators, and academic experts on a common platform, the Gandhinagar Regional Pre-Summit aims to strengthen Indias AI ecosystem with frameworks that are scalable, trustworthy, interoperable, and grounded in public interest. Insights emerging from this conference will directly inform the agenda and outcomes of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, reinforcing Indias growing leadership in shaping a safe, trusted, and globally relevant AI future.

