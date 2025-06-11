Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EUR/USD supported above 1.1400, Euro area investor sentiments hits highest in a year

EUR/USD supported above 1.1400, Euro area investor sentiments hits highest in a year

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Euro stayed supported against the US dollar as markets eyed steady economic cues. Euro area investor morale rose to the highest level in a year in June, driven by the economic recovery in Germany, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Tuesday. The investor sentiment index rose to +0.2 in June from -8.1 in May. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1435, up marginally on the day following this. Despite steady risk appetite in world markets, caution ahead of the US inflation reading is keeping overall movement tight for the currency. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 97.95, up marginally on the day. The pair saw a good recovery after falling near 97.60 mark in midmorning trades.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

