India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption likely to edge up by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption likely to edge up by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated yesterday that is expects India will increase its consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels by 0.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2025 and 0.3 million b/d in 2026, compared with an increase of 0.2 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels. Consumption is seen at 5.65 million b/d in 2025 and 5.93 million b/d in next year. It noted further that Indias fuel production will come in at 0.98 million b/d in 2025, up modestly compared to 0.95 million b/d. Output is seen improving further to 1.01 million b/d in next year.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

