Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd, DCX Systems Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and Zen Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 195.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

United Spirits Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 1505.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26765 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd lost 5.33% to Rs 297.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd slipped 5.03% to Rs 230.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd shed 4.88% to Rs 1932. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85765 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; oil & gas shares gain

Harsha Engineers International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India Ratings downgrades ratings of Spandana Sphoorty to 'A-' with 'negative' outlook

Volumes soar at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Waaree Solar Americas receives order for supply of 599 MW solar modules

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

