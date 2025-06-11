Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Harsha Engineers International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Starteck Finance Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Starteck Finance Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2025.

Harsha Engineers International Ltd tumbled 8.45% to Rs 394.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68806 shares in the past one month.

 

Starteck Finance Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 292. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4333 shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd lost 5.31% to Rs 18.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

IEX

IEX shares crash 10% on market coupling buzz; what should investors do?

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran appointed as captain of MLC team MI New York a day after retirement

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa win the toss, opt to field first at Lord's

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra lead Sensex; Nifty near 25,150; IEX plunges 8%

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India will certainly cross $825 bn exports in FY26: Commerce minister

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd slipped 5.12% to Rs 189.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd corrected 5.07% to Rs 10.68. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28222 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD supported above 1.1400, Euro area investor sentiments hits highest in a year

EUR/USD supported above 1.1400, Euro area investor sentiments hits highest in a year

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption likely to edge up by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption likely to edge up by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2025

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; oil & gas shares gain

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; oil & gas shares gain

India Ratings downgrades ratings of Spandana Sphoorty to 'A-' with 'negative' outlook

India Ratings downgrades ratings of Spandana Sphoorty to 'A-' with 'negative' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon