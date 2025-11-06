Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities; US Supreme Court asks tough questions about Trump's tariffs

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for equities; US Supreme Court asks tough questions about Trump's tariffs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 61.50 points (or 0.24%) in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,067.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,202.90 crore in the Indian equity market on 04 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains after AMDs third-quarter earnings beat lifted artificial intelligence stocks.

U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours after the Supreme Court expressed skepticism over President Donald Trumps tariffs, and as AI stocks recovered following a sell-off on valuation concerns.

 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 225.76 points, or 0.48%, to close at 47,311.00. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to finish at 6,796.29, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.65% to settle at 23,499.80.

Investors were paying attention to the Supreme Court hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trumps tariffs. At issue is whether the president had the authority to impose such duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA.

The high courts justices focused their questions on the legality of the sweeping tariffs, with both conservative and liberal members asking Solicitor General D. John Sauer about the Trump administrations justification.

Equity investors received some encouraging data on the economy Wednesday with better ADP payrolls data and a stronger ISM services economy reading.

Payroll growth at private companies turned slightly stronger than expected in October, providing some hope that the labor market isnt in danger of sinking, ADP reported Wednesday. Companies added 42,000 jobs for the month, following a decline of 29,000 in September. A revision for September showed 3,000 fewer jobs lost, the payrolls processing firm said.

Service-sector activity picked up in October, pushed by new orders and general business activity as imports receded, the Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday.

The ISM services index rose to 52.4%, up from Septembers 50%, which is the breakeven point for overall expansion for the measure.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday as broad-based selling gripped the market amid weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,600 mark, dragged down by heavy losses in metal, IT, and auto stocks. The broader indices also closed in the red, mirroring the weakness in frontline stocks.

Despite the days fall, the overall market undertone remains constructive, supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals and steady domestic liquidity. However, investors are expected to stay cautious in the near term, awaiting December-quarter earnings and greater clarity on global trade dynamics before taking fresh positions.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 519.34 points or 0.62% to 83,459.15. The Nifty 50 index fell 165.70 points or 0.64% to 25,597.65.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Garuda Construction bags Rs 1,416-cr EPC order from Sumer Corporation

Indigo Q2 net loss widens to Rs 2,582 cr

Whirlpool of India Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Astral consolidated net profit rises 22.55% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

