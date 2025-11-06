Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 74.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 74.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 109.35 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 74.06% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 109.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales109.3592.04 19 OPM %5.369.44 -PBDT3.075.54 -45 PBT0.453.04 -85 NP0.552.12 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

