Volumes spurt at FDC Ltd counter

FDC Ltd notched up volume of 17.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.88% to Rs.531.60. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 183.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.67% to Rs.751.65. Volumes stood at 32.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd recorded volume of 113.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.07% to Rs.344.90. Volumes stood at 24.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1123.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 158.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.43% to Rs.216.43. Volumes stood at 144.32 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 8.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.24% to Rs.1,108.30. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

