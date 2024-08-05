Business Standard
Euro currency speculators reduce net long positions

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market decreased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 17799 contracts in the data reported through July 30, 2024. This was a weekly decline of 18107 net long contracts.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

