Volumes spurt at Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd counter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd registered volume of 41.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd registered volume of 41.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.77% to Rs.458.90. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11167 shares. The stock rose 4.60% to Rs.9,349.95. Volumes stood at 5598 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 6.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 94305 shares. The stock slipped 1.50% to Rs.663.30. Volumes stood at 37055 shares in the last session.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd notched up volume of 741.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 128.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.43% to Rs.175.02. Volumes stood at 117.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 14.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.82% to Rs.935.45. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News