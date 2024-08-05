Business Standard
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
NGL Fine Chem Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd and Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2024.
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd tumbled 13.63% to Rs 1299.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7722 shares in the past one month.
NGL Fine Chem Ltd crashed 10.62% to Rs 2360.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 819 shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup lost 10.00% to Rs 220.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 692 shares in the past one month.
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd slipped 9.02% to Rs 66.49. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19498 shares in the past one month.
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd fell 8.98% to Rs 321.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14671 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

