Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro holds just below $1.16; EUR/INR futures hover near 104 mark

Euro holds just below $1.16; EUR/INR futures hover near 104 mark

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

EUR/USD is paring recent streak of gains and incurring mild losses after having gained near a one and half week high earlier this week. Weakness is dollar index amid growing expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate cut is supporting the single common currency. Weak US labor signals, sticky inflation and a soft 0.2% rise in September retail sales have strengthened the case for policy easing, with consumer confidence also falling to its lowest level since April. The pair is currently quoting under $1.16 mark at $1.1591, down 0.13% on the day. On the Euro zone docket, Germanys retail sales dropped 0.3% month-over-month in October 2025, missing market forecasts of a 0.2% growth and reversing a marginally revised 0.3% gain in the previous month. On an annual basis, retail sales rose 0.9% in October, sharply exceeding market expectations of a 0.2% increase and an increase of 0.8% in September, according to official data released by Destatis on Friday. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) sees interest rates as appropriately placed for now but has left room for potential cuts in 2026, according to minutes of its October meeting released yesterday, On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading higher by 0.15% at 103.92.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Concord Control Systems raises Rs 50 cr via preferential issue of shares

Concord Control Systems raises Rs 50 cr via preferential issue of shares

One 97 Communications edges higher after brokerage upgrades stock to 'buy'

One 97 Communications edges higher after brokerage upgrades stock to 'buy'

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.65%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.65%, Gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon