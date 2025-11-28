Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Kranti Industries has received 12 purchase orders from a new customer, Armoured Vehicles Nigam - Machine Tool Prototype Factory (AVNL-MTPF), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence. These orders collectively mark the Company's first entry into the Defence manufacturing segment and represent a significant strategic milestone in our diversification roadmap. The orders are valued at Rs 47 lakh.
