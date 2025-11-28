Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Dilip Buildcon has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India for the project 4 laning of Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram section in Tamil Nadu on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Project Length - 46.665 km) and the value of the project is Rs. 879.30 crore (Excluding GST).
