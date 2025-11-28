Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project of Rs 879 cr in Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Dilip Buildcon has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India for the project 4 laning of Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram section in Tamil Nadu on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Project Length - 46.665 km) and the value of the project is Rs. 879.30 crore (Excluding GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Concord Control Systems raises Rs 50 cr via preferential issue of shares

Concord Control Systems raises Rs 50 cr via preferential issue of shares

One 97 Communications edges higher after brokerage upgrades stock to 'buy'

One 97 Communications edges higher after brokerage upgrades stock to 'buy'

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.65%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.65%, Gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon