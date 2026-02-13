Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 48.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.60% to Rs 28.38 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 48.57% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.60% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.3847.7810.297.951.802.800.902.100.901.75

