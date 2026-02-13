Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 20.60 crore

Net Loss of Vishal Bearings reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 20.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.6019.18 7 OPM %1.02-2.09 -PBDT-0.90-1.68 46 PBT-2.48-3.17 22 NP-2.45-2.68 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Olympic Cards reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Olympic Cards reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 7.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 7.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Colorchips New Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today