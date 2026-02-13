Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 56.86% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 77.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.441.02 -57 OPM %34.0985.29 -PBDT0.200.88 -77 PBT0.110.87 -87 NP0.110.48 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST