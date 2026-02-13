Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 77.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.86% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 77.08% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 56.86% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.441.0234.0985.290.200.880.110.870.110.48

