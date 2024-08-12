Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 11.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 28.25 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 11.36% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.2527.88 1 OPM %7.437.03 -PBDT1.181.13 4 PBT0.490.44 11 NP0.490.44 11
