Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 11.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 11.36% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.2527.887.437.031.181.130.490.440.490.44