Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 91.24 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries rose 2.76% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 91.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.91.2486.189.8610.004.894.672.022.061.491.45