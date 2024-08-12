Emmbi Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 91.24 croreNet profit of Emmbi Industries rose 2.76% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 91.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales91.2486.18 6 OPM %9.8610.00 -PBDT4.894.67 5 PBT2.022.06 -2 NP1.491.45 3
