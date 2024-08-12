7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 3.62 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.622.75 32 OPM %12.1511.64 -PBDT0.440.32 38 PBT0.340.25 36 NP0.270.25 8
