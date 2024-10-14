Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro net long speculative positions near 2 month low

Euro net long speculative positions near 2 month low

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped back to a near two month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 39098 contracts in the data reported through October 08, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 16229 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Hathway Cable share price rises over 5% after Q2 profit jumps 29% YoY

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Bajaj Housing Finance shares fell 6% on October 14; Check reasons here

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550 pts, at 81,950, Nifty at 25,100; IT, Bank gain over 1% each

firecrackers

LIVE news: Manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers in Delhi banned till Jan 1, 2025

Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba who was arrested for alleged links with Maoist, arrives at Nagpur Central Jail on Friday night after the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court refused to extend his bail

Politicians, friends pay tributes to ex-Delhi University professor Saibaba

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon