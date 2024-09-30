Euro net long speculative positions rise slightly

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly increase their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 71698 contracts in the data reported through September 24, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 2052 net long contracts.
