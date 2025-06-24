Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands inks exclusive long-term distribution agreement with British brand 'Clarks'

Metro Brands inks exclusive long-term distribution agreement with British brand 'Clarks'

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Metro Brands stated that it has entered into a strategic partnership with British footwear brand 'Clarks', marking the brand's re-entry into the Indian market.

Under the terms of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks exclusive Retail and Digital Partner for India & neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The company will manage Clarks e-commerce operations in India, the official Clarks India website and all digital commerce platforms, and has exclusive right to sell Clarks in all offline channels including Clarks mono-branded stores.

A global leader and pioneer in comfort footwear, Clarks has firmly established itself as a brand that combines timeless craftsmanship with modern style, delivering exceptional comfort and quality to discerning customers worldwide. Renowned for its dedication to innovation and heritage, Clarks is the preferred choice for those seeking premium footwear.

 

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said: At Metro Brands, our vision is to bring the finest global brands to India and offer a complete footwear wardrobe that blends comfort, style, and quality. Our partnership with Clarks is a significant step in that direction.

With our deep-rooted understanding of Indias diverse retail landscape and consumer preferences, we are committed to partner with Clarks in a way thats more relevant, resonant, and retail-focused than ever before.

Metro Brands (MBL) is one of India's largest specialty footwear retailers, operating in premium and economy categories. The company offers a diverse range of footwear and accessories, including formal and casual shoes, sandals, slippers, boots, sneakers, ethnic footwear, belts, wallets, socks, and shoe care products. As of 31 March 2025, the company operated 908 Stores across 205 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India, complemented by a rapidly growing online presence.

The company had reported 38.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 95 crore despite a 10.3% increase in revenue to Rs 643 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.77% to currently trade at Rs 1158.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

