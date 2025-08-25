Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, SecureKloud Technologies Ltd and Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, SecureKloud Technologies Ltd and Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 113.23 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17576 shares in the past one month.

 

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 52.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20332 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd surged 14.26% to Rs 111. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5249 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 330 pts, Nifty at 24,970; SMIDs gain; IT index up 2%, Realty 1%

Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of World Food Programme (WFP)

India's food transformation key to global hunger fight: WFP Deputy Chief

Rahul Gandhi

Govt unconcerned about youth: Rahul slams 'police action' against students

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Jefferies upbeat on India CRDMO; initiates Buy on Cohance; upgrades Divi's

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd rose 13.55% to Rs 25.56. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53686 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6144 shares in the past one month.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd gained 12.86% to Rs 874.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2045 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markolines Pavement jumps on securing Rs 100-cr patch repair contract in Andhra Pradesh

Markolines Pavement jumps on securing Rs 100-cr patch repair contract in Andhra Pradesh

Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares rally

Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares rally

JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JK Paper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Signpost India climbs after bagging advertising rights for metro stations in Bangalore

Signpost India climbs after bagging advertising rights for metro stations in Bangalore

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon