Market trade near flat line; PSU bank shares climb

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in the early afternoon trade as investors monitored F&O positions of the monthly derivatives expiry on NSE, scheduled to expire tomorrow, 25 November 2025. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. PSU Bank shares jumped after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 29.09 points or 0.03% to 85,261.01. The Nifty 50 index added 0.25 points or 0.00% to 26,069.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.64%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,360 shares rose and 2,672 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.20% to 12.92. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 26,105, at a premium of 35.2 points as compared with the spot at 26,069.80

The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 269.1 lakh contracts at the 26,100 strike price. Maximum put OI of 201.1 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.49% to 8,419.35. The index fell 2.31% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Canara Bank (up 1.21%), Bank of India (up 1.15%), Indian Bank (up 1.09%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.06%), UCO Bank (up 0.85%), Union Bank of India (up 0.68%), Central Bank of India (up 0.66%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.41%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.33%) and State Bank of India (up 0.24%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lemon Tree Hotels fell 2.31%. The company announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, aimed at catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Varroc Engineering added 0.91% after the company has secured a significant new order from an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to supply critical high-voltage electronics for its e-powertrain portfolio.

NBCC (India) rose 3.37% after the company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments.

The company bagged two orders totalling Rs 71.86 crore, comprising a Rs 29.49-crore contract from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) for project management consultancy services for constructing a new campus for the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Pudhupatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and a Rs 42.37-crore order from the National Horticulture Board for planning, designing, and execution of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra along with miscellaneous works.

NBCC also secured a Rs 45.09-crore contract from Canara Bank for constructing its Regional/Circle Office building at 229, Murma, Nagri Anchal, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

