Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for five straight sessions

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1460.6, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.24% gain in NIFTY and a 6.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1460.6, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25468.45. The Sensex is at 83519.94, up 0.09%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 6.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22365.05, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71760 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.54 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 44.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
