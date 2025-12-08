Monday, December 08, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Goa

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced the opening of its newest property in North Goa - Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim.

The company said the newly opened 3-star deluxe hotel marks its eighth property in Goa, further strengthening the groups presence in the countrys vibrant coastal tourism market.

The hotel will operate under the 'Regenta Place' brand, which is designed to cater to travellers who value both convenience and affordability.

The new property, Regenta Place M.A.R.S. Candolim, is strategically located in the vibrant heart of North Goa. The property offers easy access to major beaches, with Candolim Beach just 1 km away, Calangute Beach 2.7 km away, and Baga Beach 4.6 km away.

 

The hotel features well-appointed rooms across four categoriesstandard rooms, club rooms, deluxe rooms, and family rooms. Each room includes a balcony, air-conditioning, an LCD TV, a mini-bar fridge and Wi-Fi.

Guest amenities include Limelight, a rooftop multicuisine restaurant offering open-air dining with panoramic views, along with 24-hour in-room dining. The property also offers an infinity pool for recreation, while the Seasons Hall, a 1,120 sq. ft. rooftop venue, serves as an ideal space for small gatherings and corporate events.

Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 42.9% to Rs 4.28 crore on a 12.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 79.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter fell 5.17% to Rs 386.25 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

