Dr Reddy's Lab arm inks pact with Immutep SAS for novel cancer immunotherapy

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA has entered into a licensing agreement with Immutep SAS to develop and commercialize Eftilagimod Alfa.

Eftilagimod alfa is a novel immunotherapy with the potential to set a new standard of care in combination with anti-PD- (L)1 and chemotherapy as first-line therapy for non-small cell lung cancer. Eftilagimod Alfas broad potential extends to other major cancers across multiple stages of disease.

Under the terms, Immutep to receive upfront payment of $20 million (around AUD 30.2 million) and is also eligible to receive potential regulatory development and commercial milestones payments of up to $349.5 million approximately AUD 528.4 million), plus double-digit royalties on commercial sales.

 

Under the terms of the agreement, Immutep grants Dr. Reddys an exclusive license, with the right to grant sublicense to develop, register and commercialize Eftilagimod Alfa in all countries outside North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China. The company aims to leverage its scientific capabilities and extensive market reach to drive the development and commercialization of the cancer therapy across multiple global markets.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 7.3% to Rs 1,347.10 crore on 9.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,804.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.76% to Rs 1,265.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

