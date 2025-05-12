Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs stay flat near 8-month high

Euro speculative net longs stay flat near 8-month high

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market stayed almost flat, close to their highest level since September 2024 with net long positions edging only marginally lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 75719 contracts in the data reported through May 06, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 78 net long contracts.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

