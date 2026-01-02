Friday, January 02, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro stumbles around one and half week low after manufacturing data turns bleak

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Euro slipped today, sliding well under 1.1800 mark against the US dollar after economic data painted a tepid picture for manufacturing sector in the region. The eurozones manufacturing sector suffered a setback at the end of the year, latest HCOB PMI data showed, with production levels decreasing for the first time since last February. The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, a measure of the overall health of the eurozone manufacturing sector compiled by S&P Global, declined in December to 48.8, from 49.6 in November, taking it further below the 50.0 no-change mark. Furthermore, the final month of the year brought with it the lowest reading of the headline index since March 2025. EUR/USD pair fell after this and tested one and half week lows. It currently quotes at 1.1754, down 0.22% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading flat at 106, easing from around 106.20 mark on a repeated basis today.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

