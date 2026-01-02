Friday, January 02, 2026 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty hits record high; broader mrkt outperforms

Nifty hits record high; broader mrkt outperforms

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
The key equity indices ended with substantial gains today as the Nifty closed above the 26,300 level, touching record high in late trade. Market sentiment remained positive throughout the session, supported by optimism over strong monthly auto sales data and sustained buying interest. Investors are now turning their focus to the upcoming earnings season.

Barring FMCG all the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in green with Realty, PSU bank and metal shares lead the gains.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 573.41 points or 0.67% to 85,762.01. The Nifty 50 index climbed 182 points or 0.70% to 26,328.55.

 

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 26,340, and the Bank Nifty climbed to an all-time high of 60,203.75 in late trade.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.97% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,780 shares rose and 1,444 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.52% to 898.80. The index rallied 3.33% for the third consecutive trading session.

Anant Raj (up 5.71%), Godrej Properties (up 2.64%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.01%), Sobha (up 1.9%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.64%), Lodha Developers (up 1.2%), DLF (up 0.98%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.92%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coal India rallied 6.88% after the company announced that foreign coal consumers can now directly participate in its e-auction platform. In a regulatory filing, Coal India said it has permitted coal consumers located in the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, who wish to import coal from India, to directly participate in the Single Window Mode Agnostic (SWMA) auctions conducted by the company, effective 1 January 2026.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.47% after the companys total production rose 34.43% to 211,939 units in December 2025 as against 157,654 units recorded in December 2024.

Avantel added 0.73%. The company has received a manufacturing order worth Rs 1.76 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL).

Olectra Greentech jumped 4.05% after the company announced the start of commercial operations at its greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The Phase-I unit has a per-shift annual production capacity of 2,500 electric buses. This represents 50% of the planned per-shift capacity of 5,000 buses per year.

Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 1.70% after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of value-added products in Q3 FY26, led by strong performance across segments.

Remsons Industries rallied 4.68% after the company has secured a Rs 60-crore order from a leading domestic commercial vehicle (CV) OEM. The contract is for the supply of gear shifters with push-pull cables, with supplies set to begin from Q1 FY27. The order will be executed over a 60-month period, the company said.

Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 5.01% after the bank's gross advances increased by 15.25% to Rs 110,488 crore as of 31 December 2025, as against Rs 95,870 crore as of 31 December 2024.

South Indian Bank advanced 1.74% after the private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.27% to Rs 96,765 crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) declined 1.82%. The company has recorded 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total monthly sales, clocking sales of 58,702 units in December 2025.

Global Markets:

European markets advanced on Friday, starting the first trading day of the year on a positive note.

Asian markets ended higher to start the new year, with Hong Kong and South Korea leading the gains. South Koreas Kospi index hit a new record on Friday, lifting investor sentiment across the region.

Some Asian markets were still closed for the holidays, including Japan and mainland China.

Meanwhile, Singapores economy expanded 5.7% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by strong manufacturing growth in the three months through December. The latest reading is faster than the revised 4.3% growth in the previous quarter.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his New Year message that the country had clocked a stronger-than-expected 4.8% expansion for the full year of 2025.

U.S. stock futures were looking up in early Asian hours, with S&P futures up by 0.15% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbing 0.12%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 0.16% higher.

On Wednesday stateside, the S&P 500 dipped 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.63%.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

