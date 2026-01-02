Adani Green Energy rises after arm incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Green Energy advanced 1.29% to Rs 1,039.10 after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Five (AE5L), on 1 January 2026.The Certificate of Incorporation was received on 2 January 2026.
AE5L has been incorporated with the objective of generating, developing, transforming, distributing, transmitting, selling, and supplying power or electrical energy using wind, solar, or other renewable energy sources. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven holds 100% of AE5Ls share capital.
AE5L is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. It has an authorized capital and paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000 each and is yet to commence business operations.
Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.
The company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore despite of 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
