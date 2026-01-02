Friday, January 02, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy rises after arm incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Green Energy rises after arm incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Adani Green Energy advanced 1.29% to Rs 1,039.10 after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Ecogen Five (AE5L), on 1 January 2026.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received on 2 January 2026.

AE5L has been incorporated with the objective of generating, developing, transforming, distributing, transmitting, selling, and supplying power or electrical energy using wind, solar, or other renewable energy sources. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven holds 100% of AE5Ls share capital.

AE5L is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. It has an authorized capital and paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000 each and is yet to commence business operations.

 

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

The company reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore despite of 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-UK CETA to Boost Trade Opportunities, Especially for Exporters in East and Northeast India

India-UK CETA to Boost Trade Opportunities, Especially for Exporters in East and Northeast India

Coal India opens SWMA e-auctions to foreign coal buyers

Coal India opens SWMA e-auctions to foreign coal buyers

Coal India climbs after foreign buyers get direct access to SWMA E-Auctions

Coal India climbs after foreign buyers get direct access to SWMA E-Auctions

Radico Khaitan Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Radico Khaitan Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Cigarette Tax HikeAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon