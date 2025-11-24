Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eurogrip showcases its products at two major trade shows in Mexico and Sri Lanka

Eurogrip showcases its products at two major trade shows in Mexico and Sri Lanka

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Eurogrip, India's leading two-and three-wheeler tyres from TVS Srichakra, showcased its premium product portfolio of tyres at two major international platforms, Expo Moto International Trade Show, Mexico City and Colombo Motor Show in Sri Lanka. This participation signals Eurogrip's expanding presence in Latin American and South Asian markets.

At the Expo Moto International Trade Show, Mexico, Eurogrip showcased its comprehensive range of 2-wheeler tyres including leading patterns like Roadhound, Protorq Extreme, Trailhound STR, Trailhound SCR, Terrabite DB+ and Bee Connect giving customers, dealers, and global partners an enriched experience of Eurogrip's R&D and advanced tyre technology.

At the Colombo Motor Show 2025 being held at Colombo, Eurogrip displayed its most-sought after radial tyre offering Protorq Extreme along with other world-class products like Terrabite DB+, Bee Connect, Bee Sport, Climber XC and Sportorq.

 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

