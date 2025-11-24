Radico Khaitan launches Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt

Crafted at the foothills of the Himalayas, Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt is made from carefully selected six-row Indian barley, known for its bold flavour and malty richness. Distilled in newly designed pot stills with intelligent refinements, the whisky retains Rampur's signature DNA while evolving a refined and contemporary identity.
The spirit is first matured in American Bourbon Barrels and then finished in Ruby Port Pipes, yielding layers of complexity shaped by Rampur's dramatic North Indian climate, from 45C summers to 2C winters, accelerating maturation and imparting unmatched depth.
Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said: Rampur 1943 Virasat represents the timeless heritage of our distillery and the enduring passion that defines Indian whisky craftsmanship. It pays tribute to our journey since 1943, a story of authenticity, innovation, and excellence, while inviting whisky lovers to experience India's heritage in every sip.
