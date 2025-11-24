Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 68.33 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.3368.26 0 OPM %10.199.36 -PBDT4.433.80 17 PBT2.682.32 16 NP2.071.67 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 94 pts; IT shares advance

Sensex jumps 94 pts; IT shares advance

Varroc Engineering wins a major order with an EV OEM

Varroc Engineering wins a major order with an EV OEM

AVG Logistics slides after CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

AVG Logistics slides after CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Embassy Developments to expand North Bengaluru portfolio with new residential launches worth 10,300 crore

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon