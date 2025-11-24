Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 68.33 croreNet profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports rose 23.95% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.3368.26 0 OPM %10.199.36 -PBDT4.433.80 17 PBT2.682.32 16 NP2.071.67 24
